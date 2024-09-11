Oh, the Yumanity! happening this week

Sunrise anchor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local VFW post and real estate agency is hosting an event Wednesday called Oh, the Yumanity!

The event, hosted by VFW Post 1763 and the Beacon Home Group at Keller Williams Realty, is to celebrate and thank those who serve and protect, which the public is invited to come.

"For the past six months or so, we've been doing monthly events and they've always come out in great pride and all of our fundraisers. So, the VFW reached out to us to see if we could get to help them a little bit, and we're excited to see where it goes exactly," said Katie Franco, CEO of the Beacon Home Group.

When asked how vital is it to support our local heroes, Franco said:

"Once they get out there, their community is kind of gone and the VFW is done a great job of trying to recreate that community that they have when they're in. But they need to get the word out a little bit more about when somebody gets out that they have a resource and a community go to for help and also for all different types of areas."

Franco says there will be tacos, which will cost $4 to $5 for two tacos, but Veterans and members of public safety departments, past and present, get free drinks and tacos at the event.

The event starts Thursday, September 12, from 5:00-8:00pm, at VFW 1763, located at 2485 E. 14th Street. To learn more about the event, click here.