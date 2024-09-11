Howling at the Moon Festival asking for help to prepare new location

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of Yuma's biggest and most unique events is asking for the community's help to prepare its new home.

The Howling at the Moon festival will take place at a new lot this year, which is in need of a lot of groundwork.

The annual event that attracts thousands needs space to accommodate for RVs, parking, stages, and event-goers.

A GoFundMe has been started which will help the organizers pay for leveling, clearing, and marking the new lot.

The Owner and Organizer for the Howling at the Moon Festival, Lola Scamahorn, says "It's at the base of telegraph pass and it is really, really rough… It's just a good fun event and we want to keep it going and we know that the people will back us on this,".

The first event takes place on October 17th.

To learn where to donate, click here.