Yuma Fire Department prepares for 9/11 Memorials

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is preparing to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

We learned the different ways local firefighters are remembering the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Every year, Yuma Fire Department Captain Paul Evancho and his daughter put up flags representing the first responders who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in 2001.

He says the display serves as a reminder that we should never forget.

"If you could fathom that every one of those flags is a firefighter and a police officer that was killed that day, maybe we'll bring that back home, maybe that'll touch you a little bit, or keep that in your mind," says Evancho.

Many can remember exactly where we were that day and the feelings they felt.

Captain Evancho says the following day, Americans united like never before

"I think the best way we can honor the people that we lost that day, is to be the men, women, and Americans that we were on September 12th. Do you remember that? The way the country came together that's how we honor them if we can be those people again," he adds.

In front of Fire Station #1 is a special relic from one of the towers.

The fire department shares what the rare monument is and how it ended up in Yuma.

David Padilla, the YFD Public Information Officer, says "After 9/11, one of our former Chief Officers worked a lot with FDNY and was gifted this piece of an I-beam that came from the World Trade Center,".

The memorial shares a message about first responders, saying that returning home after a shift is the goal but is never guaranteed.

Capt. Evancho shares, "This job as a first responder is inherently dangerous. Those who do it understand the risk. It is a labor of love, it's a lifestyle, it's a calling not everybody does this, and not everybody can do it,".

The fire department shares what the day means for them.

Padilla says "It is one of those days that we get to stop, pause, and remember the people who came before us, remember the people who gave the sacrifice, and remember that we are still all united under the banner and united under our patriotism,".

To honor the firefighters who made it to the 83rd floor of the World Trade Center during 9/11 the United Yuma Firefighters Association is hosting a stair-climb event at the Pancrazi Building on 16th Street at 5:30 a.m.

After, there will be a memorial service at Fire Station #1 at 9:30 a.m.