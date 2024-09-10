September is Hunger Action Month, YCFB to host upcoming events

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with the Yuma Community Food Bank's fund development director about events during Hunger Action Month.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community Food Bank (YCFB), in collaboration with Feeding America, is hosting events this month to highlight Hunger Action Month.

According to Anita Maude, Fund Development Director at YCFB, September 10 marks Hunger Action Day, where people can get involved by wearing orange T-shirts to show the community that they are really looking toward advocating to find hunger in their communities.

"We live in a country where food is abundant, and yet, we still have families, individuals, Veterans, seniors, that are going hungry, especially children. And so, that's something that I feel...very passionate about, and it's catastrophic. So how do we change that? Because if people are hungry, they can't thrive, right? And so our goal is to, one, spread awareness, and two, to get people involved so we can reduce hunger within our communities. Because when we have thriving communities, everyone's need is being met." Anita Maude, Fund Development Director, Yuma Community Food Bank

In honor of Hunger Action Month, the food bank is hosting events across the Yuma community. Earlier this month, they hosted events at Lute's Casino and Raising Cane's. Later this month, YCFB will host events at the following places:

September 12 and 24: Texas Roadhouse from 3-10pm.

September 13: Panda Express from 9:00am-10:30pm.

September 17: Chick-Fil-A from 4-8pm.

September 18: Freddy's from 4-8pm.

September 20: Kneaders from 4-8pm.

To learn about other upcoming events, see picture below:

If you would like to learn more about the fight to end hunger and how you can do your part, visit YCFB.

Every action counts, whether you donate, advocate, volunteer, or spread the word online.