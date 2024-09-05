Join the movement to end hunger with the Yuma Community Food Bank

Feed. Rescue. Advocate.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - September is Hunger Action Month, and Feeding America is encouraging one million actions nationwide to end hunger.

During the month-long campaign, the Yuma Community Food Bank (YCFD) will raise awareness and inspire action in Yuma and La Paz.

Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive yet 33,000 people, including 14,730 children in Yuma and La Paz experience food insecurity.

Anita Maude, YCFD Fund Development Director, says there are so many ways you can help.

"When one out of seven children are experiencing hunger in Yuma, we need to make sure we're addressing that challenge. There are so many ways the community can get involved to support us during Hunger Action Month from volunteering to participating in our takeovers, hosting a food or fun drive, and bringing in donations," says Maude.

You can donate all kinds of different foods and drinks, but what really is needed is protein products.

"We really want to encourage the proteins, fruits, vegetables, and grains. All are items that we can use at the food bank," Maude says. "And I think sometimes people will feel like we don't accept fresh produce or milk. We can accept those items as well if you're dropping it off and it stays at the right temperature."

The only requirement the food bank has is that chicken must be frozen.

The food bank saw 27,000 individuals just for July.

"So that's our children, families, veterans, and seniors. And what's even more staggering, we saw a 6.4% increase in August, which meant that we had over 29,000 individuals coming to the food bank to get food assistance," Maude explains.

Yuma and La Paz residents affected by hunger statistics - YCFD

Maude says some families have to make the difficult decision between paying the electric bill, getting food, or getting medications.

Activities will be held each day of the month to help end hunger.

Thursday, Sept. 5, the YCFB will have its first kickoff event for a takeover at Lute's Casino in Downtown Yuma from 4-8 p.m.

"Talk to your server, let them know that you're there to support the Yuma Community Food Bank and they will make sure that a portion of those proceeds come to us as a monetary donation," Maude says.

The rest of the happenings are listed below.

If you would like to learn more about the fight to end hunger and how you can do your part, visit YCFB.

Every action counts, whether you donate, advocate, volunteer, or spread the word online.