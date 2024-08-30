Nominations open for 2024 Tribute of the Muses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nominations are now open for the biggest arts awards event in the Yuma community.

The Yuma Art Center is seeking submissions for this year's Tribute of the Muses.

Categories include the best up-and-coming artist, the most outstanding artist, and the best art educator in Yuma.

The organizers say each nominee must possess a distinct gift in the discipline of poetry, art, music, or dance.

"We call it kind of like the Oscars of the arts because we're here to celebrate everyone that's involved in the arts, all the achievements and the struggles, and every little piece that everybody's putting into making Yuma better," says Ana Padilla, the Arts & Culture Program Manager at the City of Yuma.

