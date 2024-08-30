Humane Society of Yuma at full capacity, urges community to adopt and support

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma is reaching out to the community for urgent help as they are at full capacity for dogs.

With the shelter overflowing, the organization is offering free adoptions for dogs weighing over 40 pounds through September 15.

As Labor Day weekend approaches, it's a perfect opportunity for Yuma residents to open their hearts and homes to a new four-legged friend.

In addition to the adoption push, the Humane Society is also seeking community support to sustain its efforts.

The recent 4 Paws Pantry event, which provides food assistance to pet owners in need, was canceled due to a shortage of supplies.

Lauren Weinberg, Development Manager for the Humane Society of Yuma, highlighted the importance of community involvement to resume the program next month.

“We're really hoping that the community is gonna come out and help support us so that next month we can give out more dog food and cat food,” said Weinberg. “We do have a few businesses that have already reached out who are doing food drives at their businesses, but we do need the community's support to make that happen.”

For more information on how to adopt a pet or contribute to the Humane Society's efforts, visit their website. Your support can make a life-saving difference for animals in need.