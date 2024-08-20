Yuma’s rocking historical landmark

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One boulder has been the talk of the town for months, as people continue hitting the what is known as the "Wendy's Rock" leaving cars stuck and in need of a tow truck.

It is also marked in Google Maps as a Historical Landmark with the label "Famous Foothills Boulder."

The "historic landmark" is located right at the entrance of the Wendy's in the Foothills and KYMA even got to talk to a couple of employees that say seeing people run it over is the highlight of their shift.

Many people around town have even came to take a picture with the famous boulder.

Others are not the biggest fans of the rock, as one person's car scratched it causing over $300 in damages.

