Ruben Gallego defends Yuma’s local air quality

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego is sending a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency asking it to be more flexible and not punish Yuma for air pollution issues.

PM or “particulate matter” 10 is the standard for good air. The standard requires the county to be below PM-10 or else they have to reduce it by 5% every year.

Gallego’s letter explains that Yuma’s geographical location near the border and surrounding agriculture make it hard to meet the standard.

One local supervisor shares some of the many uncontrollable factors in Yuma’s location that produce a lot of particulates.

“The ones that produce the most particulars are trucks that go on the freeway which can’t stop, you can’t change that. Agriculture which makes up 30-40% of the economics in the county. The military which we have hardly ever controlled," said Yuma County District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes.

If Yuma does not meet the PM standard and does not have a plan in place, federal funds for transportation could end, causing a loss of funds for big projects.

In the letter, Gallego adresses his concerns and asks for more flexibility writing:

“Extreme federal responses to noncompliance could threaten the city’s potential for business and economic development. Noncompliance could also threaten the region’s critical agricultural sector, which provides produce consumed in the united states throughout the winter months," said Gallego.