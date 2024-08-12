‘When should you collect Social Security?’ seminar to help answer any lingering questions

Learn how to create a customized strategy that best fits your needs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Investment Group is hosting two seminars to educate locals on the basics of Social Security, spousal benefits, the advantages of delaying collection, taxes on Social Security, and more.

George Davis, Senior Wealth Advisor, will speak on these topics Wed. Aug. 14 from 6-7 p.m. and Sat. Aug. 17 from 10-11 a.m. at Yuma Investment Group on 16th St.

This seminar is intended for people getting close to retirement.

"So in my opinion Social Security kind of gets overlooked. You know, individuals are going to want to know, you know, should I take it at 62? Which is the earliest you can take it, but you get a reduced benefit. Or should I wait till full retirement age of 67?" says Davis.

Davis says you want to look at your different choices and make sure you're making the best possible choice and going off of that.

He'll be going over many key points in the seminar that will help elevate your financial future.

"When should I collect Social Security and how to incorporate Social Security into your financial plan? Because people look at their financial plan, they take Social Security and they want to make sure that you're looking at Social Security, your 401(k), the difference between 401(k) and Social Security," Davis says.

Davis says the biggest mistake he sees people make is probably taking Social Security too early.

"People think, oh, Social Security is not going to be there for me. You know, Social Security is going broke. Is it going to be there for me? I'm going to grab it at 62 because I think it's not going to be there," Davis explains. "So they don't really look at all the different advantages or disadvantages."

These events are free to attend and you don't have to bring anything with you.

You must RSVP. You can do so on Yuma Investment Group's website, or by contacting Kayla Irr-Mendez at (928) 329-1700 or kayla@yigwm.com.