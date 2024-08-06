Quechan Casino donates to local food banks

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Quechan Casino Resort has donated over 100 pounds of meat to two Yuma organizations.

Yuma Community Food Bank and Crossroads Mission received 127 pounds of meat, which was purchased from the tribal youth and San Pasqual students in the 4H program.

A press release from the casino states the Quechan Casino Resort shared this with the rest of the community.

"This generous contribution will provide essential protein to families and individuals facing food insecurity in the Yuma area. Quechan Casino Resort is committed to supporting the community and believes this act of kindness will make a positive impact," writes the resort.