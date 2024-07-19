Red Cross launches extreme heat door-hanger campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Working together to keep everyone safe in the extreme heat, the Red Cross is launching their extreme heat door-hanger campaign after a record breaking summer we don't want to see again.

The Red Cross says they are distributing 15,000 door hangars to high-risk neighborhoods to help people stay informed about heat safety. Last year, the extreme temperatures resulted in hundreds of heat related deaths across Arizona and New Mexico.

"We're trying to take a proactive approach and provide information to more vulnerable communities like seniors, lower income people, people that are in RV parks and so forth where they might not have a lot of exposure to news," said Yuma and La Paz Red Cross community volunteer leader Patrick Hearn.

Red Cross volunteers go door-to-door dropping of door hangars. They include tips to beat the heat and what to do if you experience heat related illnessess.

"We've created these door hangers that advise people to stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing, avoid strenuous exercise when you’re outside," said Hearn. "Stay indoors. If you don't have air conditioning, find a cooling center."

