Yuma 3rd grader wins “My Picture-Perfect Career” Arizona photo contest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma 3rd grader was chosen from over 100 entries across the state for the 2nd annual K-12 "My Picture-Perfect Career" contest.



Anais Domnwachukwu was one of the 10 special photo contest winners chosen from 7 Arizona counties.

Students sent in a photo of them doIng their dream job for a chance to win $529 in collaboration with the AZ529 education savings plan.

“You could see that they had such great ideas and the types of entries we received were so wonderful that it was very difficult to narrow 100+ entries down to 10," said Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Anais submitted an award-winning photo of her with animals because she says she wants to be a rancher when she grows up. Her mom says she was inspired from her love for taking care of animals.



“I believe my daughter has a special gifting from God to take care of animals. She really enjoys them and really loves them," said her mom Chibuzo Domnwachukwu. "I noticed that, and I wanted to focus her skills and gifting as the Lord has directed."

The winners were invited to the state capitol on Tuesday where Arizona state treasurer Kimberly Yee gave each of them a check to start their savings.

Anais we’re proud of you, and we know you're going to make a great rancher one day.