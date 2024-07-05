Desert Vet shares heat safety advice for pet owners in extreme summer weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we try to stay safe and cool in these extreme temperatures, don't forget about your pets. The Desert Veterinary Clinic suggests for pet owners to walk during the early morning and late afternoon to keep their four-legged friends safe and comfortable during the extreme heat.

“We see a lot of heat strokes in Yuma. It doesn't have to be the 118 days like it is right now, but yeah we do see a lot of it," said Desert Vet Medical Director Dr. Cheryl Haugo.

They share some heat exhaustion symptoms to look out for.



“Know your dog. Know their symptoms," said Dr. Haugo. "Is their tongue sticking way out? Is it big and is it red? Are they drooling? Are they breathing really hard? What’s their body look like? What are they telling you?"

The vet says pet paws can also get blisters from walking on hot sand, asphalt, and sidewalks.



"They start loosing skin off of their pads, and it hurts," said Dr. Haugo. "At first it will look like any other blister. It'll be kind of squishy, and then the peeling starts and then underneath it’s all raw and angry and painful."

They encourage pet owners to buy a pair of booties to help keep their pet’s paws safe during hot walks.

Shade, water and restricted exercise are all suggested during this time of year.

The summer months of June, July, and August are also often when pets go missing. Dr. Haugo says pet owners can have their pets microchipped or have air tags or GPS collars on them to help them easily return back to their owners.