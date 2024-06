IMPIERAL, COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - WomanHaven will be hosting its 7th annual Garden of Hope Mariposa Gala.

There will be a fundraiser with dinner, music, bar, raffles and an awards presentation.

It will be held Friday, October 25, 2024 at the Old Eucalyptus School House (796 W. Evan Hewes Highway) in El Centro, California.

Sponsorship packets, invitations and individual tickets are available.