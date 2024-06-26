Need somewhere to celebrate 4th of July? The City of Yuma has you covered

Come out to Desert Sun Stadium with your family for Independence Day

YUMA, Ariz. - (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is holding its 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Thursday, July 4 at Desert Sun Stadium.

The whole community is invited to the free event.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the 20 minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Brissa Garcia, City of Yuma's Special Events Coordinator mentions that this year, there will be new rules when attending.

"We want to make sure that this event is really safe. So in order for people to be able to go and into the event, if they are bringing in a purse, it has to be clear," Garcia says.

Event goers are asked to leave non-clear bags at home or in your car.

No food or drinks are allowed. If you get hungry or thirsty there will be plenty of vendors there to satisfy your cravings.

"We are expecting 20 food vendors. So if you're hungry bring in your money because we'll have a lot of food vendors who will be selling food and water and sodas and snow cones," Garcia explains.

There will also be a children's area.

"If you're a parent, your child needs to be there. Anything that's for kids will be for free. We have a foam party. We'll also have a kids section and we're also going to be having a face painter," adds Garcia.

People can bring their own blankets and their lawn chairs. First come, first serve.

It's going to be a lot of fun, so be ready to absorb the joyful atmosphere of Yuma's Firework Spectacular Show.