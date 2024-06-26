El Centro Library hosts Mario Bros. party to encourage kids to read

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Library hosted a Mario Bros. party Wednesday morning to encourage children to read during their summer vacation.

The library assistant says more than 100 children attended the party.

They were able to color, listen to music and take pictures with the Mario brothers and Princess Peach.

The library assistant says their goal is to have a space for children to have fun, cool off and continue to read.

“Our goal is to keep you guys to keep reading during the summer so you guys don’t fall behind on your reading because most kinds do fall behind because they stop reading because they think is only homework thing and no we are trying to make it fun for you so you guys can be aware that reading is fun," said El Centro Library Assistant Enriqueta Nuñez

The library assistant says each book a child reads help them collect play money to purchase prizes at the end of the summer program.