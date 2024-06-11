Dive-in movie night returns to Yuma!

City of Yuma Parks and Recreation invites families to an enchanting evening under the stars at the next Dive-In movie night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dive-in movie night is the perfect Father's Day weekend event to enjoy with your kids.

The 2023 version of “The Little Mermaid” will play at sunset Saturday, June 15 at Marcus Pool located at 545 W. 5th St.

It is free for all ages to attend. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Spaces are first-come, first-served, up to a maximum of 300 people.

A-J Mosqueda, City of Yuma recreation supervisor says you can absolutely enjoy the movie from inside the pool.

"You can be in the water the entire time. Get out, cool off with that little breeze, get back in," says Mosqueda. "So the entire family is welcome and you can see we have parents that sit on the deck in our lounge chairs, and they're just sitting there. They can see their children, they can see the video. We will have it fully staffed."

Lifeguards will be present.

You can bring your personal flotation devices in the form of a life vest.

"It has to be U.S. Coast Guard approved, okay. And if anybody is unsure, if you open up your jacket, on the back side, you'll see great lengthy information in there," explains Mosqueda. "But you will see U.S. Coast Guard approved and those are the ones that we do allow."

Families may bring their own snacks and drinks but some items are prohibited.

"You sure can bring your ice chest. If you're a pizza family, if you're a sub family, if you want to pick up something from a restaurant around the corner that everyone uses on 4th Avenue, you can do that. We just ask no glass, because that's a safety issue. Number one, we can't see glass in the pool and you have a bunch of naked feet on the deck. So no glass, no alcohol, no smoking or vaping," Mosqueda says.

The next showing will be Finding Nemo on Sat. July 13th.

For more information on Dive-In Movie Night, contact Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200 or visit their website.