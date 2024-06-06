Yuma Scented Candles grand opening Saturday!

Do you love the smell of desserts? Well now you can purchase candles locally for your favorite yummy scents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new candle shop is opening in Yuma, but not just any candle shop.

Yuma Scented Candles is the first dessert candle store in the area.

The grand opening is Saturday June 8 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m at 2241 S. Ave. A Suite #22 near Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The first 15 customers will receive a free gift.

There will also be free food and drinks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with local vendors present as well.

Santana Galaviz, owner of the shop, says she makes them all herself using soy wax with the help of her fiancé Justin Torres.

"So we have 14 different types of desserts. We have apple cinnamon, strawberries, sugar cookie, all types of different ones," Galaviz describes.

Galaviz says you don't even have to burn it for two or three months and the scent will still fill up your whole room.

She is born and raised in Yuma so being able to give back to her community means the world to her.

"It honestly feels so good and it feels really cool that I have something in Yuma that nobody really has anywhere else and that can bring people to Yuma, and people don't have to leave Yuma anymore to get candles or to get certain things," Galaviz explains.

Galaviz says getting into the candle business was a no-brainer because she's already obsessed with candles.

"I love candles. I love the smell of candles. I love good, sweet, clean, every type of scent that you could think of. So I kind of did a little research and I got into the soy wax," says Galaviz. "I just ordered like a little soy kit and I just kind of went from there. And I already love dessert, so I just kind of started making dessert candles, and it just kind of took off from there."

She even has a Fruit Loops scent that gets lots of compliments.

The candles run for $28.

Galaviz thanks the Yuma community, her family, friends and fiancé for the continuous support.

To see more of her candles and follow her business, you can follow Yuma Scented Candles instagram account.