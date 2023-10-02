President Biden delivers remarks on Americans with Disabilities Act at ceremony

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC / KYMA, KECY) - President Biden delivers a speech to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

The Americans with Disabilities Act protects people with disabilities from discrimination and is a bipartisan bill signed into law by former President George H.W. Bush in July 1990.

President Biden said in his speech that this bill "Marked progress. It wasn't political but personal for millions of disabled American veterans and families."

Biden continued to mention, "For more than 61 million Americans living with disability, these laws are a source of opportunity, meaningful inclusion, participation, respect, and dignity."

