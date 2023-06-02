2nd Annual Yuma Pride March for Visibility takes off

The LGBTQ+ community and supporters march through Yuma showing their pride in who they are

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In honor of pride month the 2nd Annual Yuma Pride March for Visibility takes place Friday night June 2 in Yuma.

The march starts at 7 p.m. at Maverick Sports Bar on 4th Avenue.

Two local LGBTQ+ organizations, Citizens Curating Safe Spaces (CCSS) and PFLAG are hosting the event.

What to expect? Lots of colors, cheers, signs, chants, vendors, and even drag performances and live music at the Red Moon Ale House.

Peyton Ortiz, Founder and Director of CCSS said visibility is not just important in Yuma, but everywhere.

"It's important that every person sees that the LGBT community is not only here, but it's strong and it's proud and they're not alone," said Ortiz.

Ortiz said there was a great turnout last year with about 100 people and is hoping for more Friday night.

She said that anyone is more than welcome to join the march at any time or if you would like a shorter walk meeting by the Heritage Library is a good place to jump in.

The march is for all ages.

It starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. at the Red Moon Ale House.