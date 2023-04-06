A child with autism is spreading awareness in Imperial County

Best S.T.E.P. Forward is an organization helping kids with special needs thrive. The CEO's son shares why spreading autism awareness is important

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Everyone communicates differently. That's what one organization called Best S.T.E.P. Forward wants people to understand especially during Autism Awareness Month.

Best S.T.E.P. Forward was created in 2018 by Jackie Riddell with the purpose of providing opportunities for the special needs community of Imperial County.

Riddell's son Killian Riddell is in eighth grade and is diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

She says he is her inspiration.

Killian explains why spreading autism awareness matters.

"Also important, autistic kids are practically the most specialist kids basically to ever have in your life," says Killian.

He says all kids with disabilities have challenges whether they are low or high on the spectrum.

"Those specific children have to be protected the most by their ABA's especially their parents because one, some of them might not be ready for the actual world out there," says Killian.

Killian says he wants other kids to know that bullying others with a disability is not okay and gives advice to those getting bullied.

"My advice is that for me, I take these words that I made myself that I never think of the negatives that get to me," says Killian. "I just think of the positives to keep me going and that's what you guys should do too."

Best S.T.E.P. Forward shows kids who have an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) they can still be involved.

Starting from seven kids to now 200, not only is the organization growing but so is the confidence from each child.

"They're doing phenomenal. The kids are growing by the day. Milestones are being hit by the meet that we have," explains Jackie. "It's pretty awesome."

Jackie says Killian has come such a long way and now he is advocating for kids just like him.

"For Autism Awareness Month, let me just say this. Be grateful of who you are and always love your body and love yourself," says Killian.

Killian loves to be involved in many sports and activities.

"My mom was basically the one to do my sports: baseball, soccer, dance, cooking, gardening," says Killian.

He says he's thankful for all his mom.

"I love my mom for what she does and making me feel that I'm always not alone and to give other kids a chance about trying the sports they don't know how to do, but it's basically teaching a kid taking their first steps into a way to have great sportsmanship," explains Killian.

Ernesto Beltran, a board certified behavioral analyst shares some signs parents should look out for.

"Ultimately the big ones are the speech delay and the eye contact. Those are the ones they can grab and catch super early," explains Beltran.

Beltran adds some parents may be in denial but it's better to get your kids checked sooner rather than later.

"They just learn differently and we're just here to help to figure out how they learn so we can teach them," continues Beltran.

The next event Best S.T.E.P. Forward is attending is Little League Day at Petco Park on April 15th.

To learn more about Best S.T.E.P. Forward and the programs they offer, you can visit their website.