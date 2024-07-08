Weight loss drugs linked to blindness

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Popular weight loss and type two diabetes drugs like Ozempic and WeGovy have been linked to an increased risk of a rare form of blindness.

That's according to a new study published in the medical journal 'JAMA Ophthalmology.'

The authors found that about ten out of 100,000 taking the semaglutide injections may experience the problem.

It's a form of optic neuropathy that can result in sudden painless vision loss in one eye.

The study was limited to a small number of patients from one specialized medical center.

So experts note that this may not apply to a broader population and cannot prove definitively the medication causes the condition.

The risk was found to be greatest within the first year of taking the medication.

But even with an increased risk, the condition remains relatively uncommon.