Eye on Jobs: “Don’t be afraid to network,” says Anne Landers

V.P. of Strategic Impact for Junior Achievement of Arizona Landers wants teens to be prepared for their job hunt

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every task calls for the perfect tool and according to Anne Landers with Junior Achievement of Arizona, knowledge is all the tool you need when it comes to finding work.

Landers is the V.P. of Strategic Impact for Junior Achievement of Arizona a group known for providing students with the skills they need to make it in the real world.

One of the group's more unique concepts is a self-contained community. In this controlled environment, children are tasked with running an entire town.

Junior Achievement of Arizona has been educating students and teachers since 1957. They offer a variety of lesson plans and tools to help educators, students, and their parents.

Landers says that teens shouldn't be scared of looking for a job close to home, this isn't about location. But, Landers says that teens to look at their parents, their parent's friends, teachers, coaches, and others to see who has ties to potential employers.

The old rule of "dress to impress" Landers takes it one step further saying it's best to imagine what's acceptable attire and then take it one step further. According to Landers, this will show your interview that you're willing to go above and beyond.

But, some students may have never held a job. Landers says that's not entirely true. Landers says anything that shows you're responsible, committed, and knowledgeable will help you.

Junior Achievement of Arizona has a program in place called Inspire, where students can explore job openings in their area.