El gobernador Ducey pronuncia el discurso sobre el estado del estado de 2022 en Yuma

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.

She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.