Energy Experts: Installation Process of Solar Panels

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - CEO of Renewable Power USA Jimmy Esparza joined us in studio this week to talk about how Solar Panels function.

We asked him how the installation process looks like.

"If somebody wants to get solar panels, the process is have a consultation. Right. And you have somebody that will guide you through the process and show you the comparison of comparison between what you currently have and making that transition to solar power. And then once that happens, we pretty much take care of all the process, like the customer is like a hassle free, hands free, like they don't have to, you know, send their wife or go themselves to, you know, get a permit or get a get equipment or nothing like that. We take care of all that for for the clients towards the end it and once they get approve, you know, we make a call to the client and then, you know, once the call is made, we provide them with the information and all they need is just access to the driveway and access to the main panel. So the main panel is where you'll see like all the black breakers and the main breakers and all that good stuff, you know, so we can upgrade all that and get it ready to install. And obviously we need access to the roof, right? So most of the time that's where we install the solar power and solar panels and that's where, you know, where we need access and, and we prep everything. We also give all this information to the customers," says Esparza.

Are Solar Panels only installed on top of roofs?

"I mean, we could do we could pretty much do it on like, let's say 80% of our projects are in the roof and then we have that other 20% that the customer request, you know, request like a ground mount or to the ground or, you know, they want to add a patio. So we could also put included in the patio. So those are the alternatives. But the most common and the most popular one and the most cost effective is going to be on the rooftop of homeowners".

So how long does the installation typically take?

"So the installation takes anywhere the average job. I will say it takes anywhere from 8 to 10 hours. You know, I'd say that's that's the average job. It can be a little bit faster and it could delay it a little bit more. It all depends on the project. But if we we put it, balance it out and I think it'll take anywhere from like 8 to 10 hours to get it get it completed. So it's not like a, you know, a week jobs or two weeks, you know, to get the process going. So the guys go in, we have the equipment, everything custom to the to the customer, and then we get everything installed and we continue the process now and just get it all done in one day".

What preparations are needed from the homeowner?

"I think is they got to get prepared to reduce their bills, that's for sure. But, you know, I think it's just, you know, just the time, you know, just to be aware that, you know, it's like a construction. So we're out there, we're out there, you know, we're upgrading the main panel. So they're going to have maybe, you know, anywhere from 30 to 25 minutes without electricity. So we'll let them know, you know, to be prepared for that. Maybe we can start the installation whenever that I work, you know, if it's during the summer. And then we disconnected and then we connected right back up. So that's one of the, you know, the things that we advise the customer and let them know as well to get prepared for it" says Esparza.

Watch Energy Experts every Wednesday's at 6 p.m. on 13 on Your Side.