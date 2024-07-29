VOTER GUIDE: Joey Acuña, Jr. (D)
- Party: Democratic
- Occupation:
- Board president of the Coachella Valley Unified School District, representing Area 1.
- Relevant Experience:
- Worked for Assembly Speaker Herb J. Wesson Jr.'s Office of Member Services in Coachella
- Acuña initially ran for the District 80 seat in the California State Assembly in the 1998 and 2002 general elections and lost, Ballotpedia stated
- Personal Information:
- Acuña was a former CVUSD student and his daughter is currently enrolled in the school district
- Website:
- Social Media