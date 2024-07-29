VOTER GUIDE: Jeff Gonzalez (R)
- Party: Republican
- Occupation:
- Small Business Owner of RNX International and Pastor
- Relevant Experience:
- A 21-year career in the United States Marine Corps serving in combat zones on four occasions, including Iraq and Afghanistan
- Small business owner of three different companies and community service leader
- Personal Information:
- Resides in Indio, Calif.
- Graduate of National University; Received a master's degree in theological studies at Gateway Seminar
- Gonzalez has a wife and four children
- Website:
