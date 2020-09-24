YUHSD to allow spectators at athletic events

Yuma High Schools

Board reverses previous decision after petition from parents and support from Yuma mayor

YUMA, AZ (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District has modified its plans regarding spectators at athletic events. It will allow a limited number of fans to attend YUHSD-hosted volleyball and football games during the fall.

The change comes after YUHSD leaders met with parent stakeholder groups from their five campuses, and received support from Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to proceed with a modified plan.

One of the obstacles for YUHSD allowing fans has been Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-43. It bans organized public events of more than 50 people. A provision in the executive order does allows local officials to approve such gatherings on a case-by-case basis.

“We are grateful to have Mayor Nicholls’ support and for the willingness of our parent groups to come up with a plan that will not only help keep our community safe, but also allow for our student-athletes to have family members in attendance when our athletic season gets started,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said. “As we have stated throughout this uncertain time, we will only get through this together. We definitely were able to do that over the past few days.”

Each student-athlete will be permitted to select two spectators for each game. The spectators must be chosen prior to the start of the season and will be required to complete a COVID-19 visitor’s waiver electronically via BlueInk.

All fans in attendance will still need to pay an entrance fee. The district expects to re-evaluate the plan during the week of October 19.

The first volleyball match of the season is Friday, October 2, and football begins Friday, October 9. For a full schedule of athletic events across YUHSD schools, please visit the district's website.

Additionally, to provide opportunities for fans who are unable to attend in person to follow athletics, YUHSD will make select games available via live streaming as well as partnering to broadcast some games on radio. A live stream and broadcast schedule will be available at a later date.