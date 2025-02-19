AWC students and leaders visit Arizona State Capitol

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Students and leadership from Arizona Western College (AWC) met with state legislators at the State Capitol last week to "discuss AWC programs and the upcoming 2026 budget," according to a press release.

AWC says students Dustin Robert Wood, who has an Electrical Apprenticeship, and Alexander Young, who is in the Nursing Program, talked about their experiences at the campus and reflected on the campus' Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Nursing Programs as they met with the following lawmakers:

Senator Brian Fernandez (LD23)

Representative Michael Carbone (LD25)

Senator Tim Dunn (LD25)

Representative Michele Peña (LD23)

Represenative Mariana Sandoval (LD23)

Senator Hildy Angius (LD30)

Representative Leo Biasiucci (LD30)

Representative John Gillette (LD30)

AWC also says Nursing Director Stephanie Francis, Vice President for Advancement Lori Stofft, Chief of Staff and AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr also visited the State Capitol.

"It was an honor to meet with our state legislators to showcase not only Arizona Western College programs, but some of our amazing students as well. AWC plays a vital role in the state's economy and workforce, and it is through decisive legislative action that we can ensure these opportunities continue to grow in the coming year." Dr. Daniel Corr, Arizona Western College President

AWC further says they "requested funding to support workforce development initiatives to better meet the industry demands of Yuma and La Paz Counties."