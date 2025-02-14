Skip to Content
English adult education courses being offered at Arizona Western College

Arizona Western College
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced adult education courses will be offered in Yuma and La Paz counties.

Students will be able to improve their English language skills or earn a High School Equivalency Diploma at AWC.

Classes will begin on March 10 and focuses on civics, math, science, social studies and language arts.

Anyone interested in applying can contact the AWC campus.

Courses will be available at the following places:
- Reskilling and Technology Center
1351 S. Redondo Center Dr, Yuma, AZ 85365
(928) 317-7674

- San Luis Learning Center
1340 N 8th Avenue, San Luis, AZ
(928) 314-9449

Marcos Icahuate

marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com

