AWC Launches Bridge Program to Help Yuma County Students Transition to College

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) is teaming up with Pipeline AZ to launch a new Bridge Program aimed at helping Yuma County students transition from high school to college. The program, set to launch later this month, is designed to expand career exploration and encourage college enrollment.

Katherine Adams, Senior Vice President of Pipeline AZ, shared that the program is designed to make career-related activities seamless for students. “It makes it really easy and seamless to do activities that are connected to a future career,” she said.

The Bridge Program will focus on high-demand, high-wage, and high-skill occupations, giving students a chance to explore various career pathways and make informed decisions about their futures. “The program allows students to explore careers, identify pathways, and really start to make informed decisions about their future,” Adams explained.

Former Yuma County students, now enrolled at AWC, shared how they wished this program had been available when they were in high school. “Coming from Yuma High, you don’t really hear a lot about colleges, so it would be nice to hear about more opportunities you may have,” said Aden Lerma, a second-year student at AWC.

The Bridge Program will also allow students to explore different career paths without feeling locked into one direction. “That gives them the opportunity to, if they get in here and they think that’s not the exact career path I want, it’s not too late. It’s a perfect timeline; it won’t mess them up when trying another career,” said Jane Fisher, Coordinator of Physical Wellness at AWC.

The program aims to guide local students into higher education and career opportunities, setting them up for success in the workforce.