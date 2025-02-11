AWC seeking food donations for students and staff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) is looking for donations for their free food pantry and closet for students and staff called the Cubby.

In a press release, the Cubby "offers free food and personal care items in addition to professional clothing, supporting students in the pursuit of professional opportunities," and is a volunteer program that runs on monthly donations from food banks, grants, and the AWC Foundation."

AWC says stock for the Cubby "begins to thin toward the end of each month."

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

"The Cubby is a vital resource for AWC students and staff facing food insecurity, and we rely on the generosity of our community to keep our shelves stocked. With increased demand, we are seeking more donations—especially around the third week of the month when supplies run low. Every contribution, big or small, helps ensure that no one in our campus community goes without. We encourage everyone to donate at our campus collection boxes or 'mini cubbies' and be part of the effort to support those in need." Adrienne Noriega, Student Care Coordinator, Arizona Western College

AWC is offering the community to contribute by bringing physical donations, like non-perishable foods, clothing and/or toiletries) to the campus by dropping them off at the following locations:

Health & Wellness Department, second floor of the 3C building

Collection box, first floor of the 3C building

Collection boxes around campus

If you want to provide a monetary donation, and learn more about the Cubby, click here.