Yuma students test math skills in national competition

Published 4:15 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students put their math skills to the test.

Mathcounts is a nationally recognized competition and students crunched the numbers at Arizona Western College (AWC).

The event featured students from seven middle schools across Yuma County.

AWC's executive director says the event provides a platform for students to increase their academic and professional opportunities.

"Pretty much gives the opportunity to explore the area and test their knowledge and do what they can to show us that math is not lost. Math is very strong in Yuma County and students are doing well in that area," said Joann Chang, AWC Executive Director and Dean of Healthcare Services.

The Mathcounts competition also provides students the foundation for success in stem which includes science, technology, engineering and math careers.

