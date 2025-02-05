AWC District Governing Board reappoints local resident to serve a third term

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) District Governing Board has announced the reappointment of Maria Chavoya "to her third six-year term representing Yuma County in District #5," according to a press release.

In addition, AWC says Chavoya has been elected to "continue serving as the Arizona Association of Community College Trustees (AACCT) representative for AWC."

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

"I am honored to continue serving District #5 and to represent AWC at the State level with AACCT. I am committed to advocating for the needs of our community and ensuring that our educational institutions continue to thrive," Chavoya expressed.

Chavoya, a Yuma resident, was first elected to the board back in 2012, and according to AWC, "she has demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment to the community, bringing a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the needs of her constituents."

To learn more about Chavoya, read the press release below.