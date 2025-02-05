Skip to Content
AWC District Governing Board reappoints local resident to serve a third term

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) District Governing Board has announced the reappointment of Maria Chavoya "to her third six-year term representing Yuma County in District #5," according to a press release.

In addition, AWC says Chavoya has been elected to "continue serving as the Arizona Association of Community College Trustees (AACCT) representative for AWC."

"I am honored to continue serving District #5 and to represent AWC at the State level with AACCT. I am committed to advocating for the needs of our community and ensuring that our educational institutions continue to thrive," Chavoya expressed.

Chavoya, a Yuma resident, was first elected to the board back in 2012, and according to AWC, "she has demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment to the community, bringing a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the needs of her constituents."

