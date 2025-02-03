AWC and Pipeline AZ team up to launch a new program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) has announced a partnership with Pipeline AZ to launch the Bridge Program.

In a press release, the program was created to "better facilitate the transition from high school to college for Yuma County students."

AWC says students who use My Future AZ can "denote in their Education and Career Action Plan goals" that they plan to attend AWC and "choose a related pathway or program to be connected to the college for support."

AWC adds that the program will expand "beyond STEM interests enabling equitable access towards all Arizona careers, especially those that are high-demand, high-wage, and high-skill occupations," with AWC advisors "ready to assist students for a more seamless enrollment process."

"Creating a bridge to the future of work is that of a joint community. Pipeline AZ recognizes that student success is not simply finding a program, but also understanding where that program fits within a career pathway, therefore collaboration with partners is key to achieving that success in the long run." Katherine Adams, Senior Vice President, Pipeline AZ "Working with Pipeline AZ, Arizona Western College is able to help our students identify their skills and interests and connect that information to in-demand careers. We are excited to bridge this interest earlier and support our Yuma students as they aspire to Arizona Western College. This new program will put our students on track to completing their program from day one. The ultimate goal is employment within our community that fits our students' passions." Reetika Dhawan, Vice President for Workforce Development and Career & Technical Education, Arizona Western College

