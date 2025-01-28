Skip to Content
AWC Foundation offering financial support through scholarships

Arizona Western College
Published 11:21 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Foundation is offering financial support through scholarships.

These scholarships will be available for students of all majors and GPA's, with only one general application needed to qualify.

Students can apply for scholarships starting on February 15.

“Like the diverse student body at AWC, we have a diverse offering of scholarship opportunities. We encourage everyone to apply for scholarships through our user-friendly scholarship portal,” said Laura Knaresboro, AWC Foundation Chief Operating Officer.

More information about AWC scholarships can be found here.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

