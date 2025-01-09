AWC Board of Directors board member re-elected for six-year term

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A board member for the Arizona Western College (AWC) Board of Directors has been officially re-elected for another term.

Olivia Zepeda has been re-elected to represent District 4, which includes South and West Yuma County.

Zepeda graduated from AWC and Northern Arizona University. She taught Multicultural Education and returned to the Gadsden Elementary District serving as Associate Superintendent for 17 years.

“I am honored to be re-elected to serve District #4 at Arizona Western College and remain deeply committed to supporting the life-changing work of our students, faculty, and staff,” Zepeda said. “To improve the quality of life in Yuma, it’s critical to ensure our graduates are prepared to find meaningful jobs right here in our community. I look forward to continuing to champion partnerships with local businesses for internships and career opportunities, as well as strengthening collaborations with Arizona universities to create seamless pathways for our students to further their education."