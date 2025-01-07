Dorothy Hall Elementary School hosts career day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school hosted an event Tuesday morning encouraging its students to pursue higher education.

Dorothy Hall Elementary School had its Career Day on January 7.

More than 30 agencies, including first responders, showcased what it takes to reach their goals when they grow up.

"We want them to able to reach for whatever dream whatever career they we hope they have in the future, so we want to show all the possibilities and not limit them. Expose them to different things that they can do so they can pick whatever they want to be when they grow up," said Leeanne Lagune, Dorothy Hall Elementary School Principal

The students also walked through the "Tunnel of hope" where students cheered about what they want to be in the future.