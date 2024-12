YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local school district received nearly $240,000 in grant funds to help reduce emission and improve air quality for school buses.

The grant was awarded to Yuma School District One through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.

The funds will help replace three school buses from 2004 through 2007 with three new 2025 liquid propane gas school buses.

