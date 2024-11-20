Yuma Teacher Honored as Arizona English Language Teacher of the Year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A dedicated kindergarten teacher from Yuma is gaining statewide recognition for her exceptional work in the classroom. Aneli Obregon, who has been teaching at Sunrise Elementary for 18 years, has been named the Arizona English Language Teacher of the Year for 2024.

Obregon has spent her career helping students overcome language barriers, guiding them from beginner-level English to full proficiency. Her journey into teaching began with her own experiences as a learner, inspiring her to make a difference for students facing similar challenges.

“When I started, I knew this was my right path,” Obregon said. “I wanted to help students who went through the same struggles I experienced as a learner. I felt like, okay, I got this. I have that instinct to help these students.”

She will be honored at the Arizona English Learner Conference in December, a testament to her dedication to transforming the lives of young learners.

Obregon credits her family’s support for much of her success. Her husband, Sergio, emphasized how her passion extends far beyond the classroom.

“Something I talk about with everybody I know—I tell them about how my wife teaches and how awesome she is,” Sergio said. “Actually being here and being witness to that is truly amazing.”

Sunrise Elementary Principal Suzzette Whelchel also praised Obregon’s work, highlighting her classroom as a model of excellence.

“Mrs. Obregon is a definite guarantee of an amazing teacher,” Whelchel said. “She deserves this award more than anyone I can think of. Her classroom is the room I bring everyone to. If anyone wants to visit Sunrise and take a look at an amazing classroom with great learning going on, we go into Mrs. Obregon’s classroom.”

Obregon's teaching philosophy centers on perseverance, a value she instills in her students daily.

“I want to inspire my students to persevere, no matter how hard something seems,” Obregon said. “Even when things seem impossible, you try your best and keep going.”

Obregon’s students and colleagues alike describe her as a role model who creates a nurturing and creative learning environment. As she continues to inspire young minds, she says she feels “honored and speechless” to receive such a prestigious recognition.

“This award shows that the work I’ve done through the years has paid off,” Obregon said. “I feel so honored to receive it, but I’m also motivated to continue inspiring my students every day.”

For Obregon, teaching is not just a profession—it’s a lifelong mission to make a difference in her students’ lives.