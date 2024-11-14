Crane Elementary School District Recognized as a High-Performing District with “B” Letter Grade and Multiple “A” Rated Schools

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Elementary School District has achieved an impressive milestone, earning an overall “B” Letter Grade from the Arizona Department of Education (ADE). This grade, which signifies high performance, reflects the district's commitment to student achievement, growth, and proficiency in core areas such as English Language Arts, Math, and Science.

The ADE’s annual school letter grade report is part of Arizona's statewide effort to profile the academic performance of public schools on an A through F scale. This grading system considers a variety of factors, including student growth over time and academic proficiency, and is mandated by Arizona Revised Statutes § 15-241. Crane District’s “B” rating highlights its strong performance and places it among the top-performing districts in the state.

In addition to the district-wide rating, four Crane schools earned the prestigious “A” Letter Grade, awarded to schools demonstrating distinguished performance in statewide assessments and consistent student growth that exceeds state averages. The honored schools include:

Gary A. Knox Elementary School

Gowan Science Academy

H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School

Mesquite Elementary School

These schools have demonstrated exceptional success, with Gowan Science Academy and Mesquite Elementary earning “A” ratings for three consecutive years since 2022, an impressive feat reflecting sustained excellence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no grades were issued by the state in 2021, making this achievement even more noteworthy.

Crane school principals expressed pride and gratitude, acknowledging the dedication of their staff and the hard work of their students. Their reflections emphasized the collaborative effort behind these achievements, underscoring a commitment to maintaining high expectations and fostering environments where students can thrive.

The Crane Elementary School District's “B” rating and multiple “A” school recognitions are not only a testament to the district’s academic rigor but also a reflection of its ongoing dedication to preparing students for future success.