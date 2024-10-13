KYMA anchors visits local school for Career Fair

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week, News 11 anchor Scott Gross and Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd received the honor to attend a local elementary school's Career Fair.

Both Scott and Samantha met a group of young journalists at Palmcroft Elementary School, and they were a variety of professionals invited to share their careers and professions with the students.

They also enjoyed theirr time with teacher Melissa Reese and her news crew.

Members of the club are made up of third through fifth graders. Together, they create a weekly school newscast that airs every Monday morning.

The young journalists write their scripts, recording their reports, and edit their content to inform the campus about weekly events.