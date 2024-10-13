Skip to Content
Yuma Education

KYMA anchors visits local school for Career Fair

By , ,
today at 9:38 AM
Published 9:41 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week, News 11 anchor Scott Gross and Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd received the honor to attend a local elementary school's Career Fair.

Both Scott and Samantha met a group of young journalists at Palmcroft Elementary School, and they were a variety of professionals invited to share their careers and professions with the students.

They also enjoyed theirr time with teacher Melissa Reese and her news crew.

Members of the club are made up of third through fifth graders. Together, they create a weekly school newscast that airs every Monday morning.

The young journalists write their scripts, recording their reports, and edit their content to inform the campus about weekly events.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content