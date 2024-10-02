Dateland Elementary School student awarded special certificiate for fire watch

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One student from Dateland Elementary School was awarded a special certificate of fire watch Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post from the school, Mikey Pearce noticed a power pole transformer on fire Monday, and students and staff were evacuated from the school.

Authorites were then called to the school, according to Dateland Elementary School's social media post.

Dateland Elementary wants to thank Mikey for "having a watchful eye and being vigilant," as well as thanking Wellton Fire Department (WFD) "for the baggie of goodies to present."