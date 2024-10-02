Skip to Content
Yuma Education

Dateland Elementary School student awarded special certificiate for fire watch

Dateland Elementary School
By ,
New
today at 5:39 AM
Published 5:58 AM

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One student from Dateland Elementary School was awarded a special certificate of fire watch Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post from the school, Mikey Pearce noticed a power pole transformer on fire Monday, and students and staff were evacuated from the school.

Authorites were then called to the school, according to Dateland Elementary School's social media post.

Dateland Elementary wants to thank Mikey for "having a watchful eye and being vigilant," as well as thanking Wellton Fire Department (WFD) "for the baggie of goodies to present."

Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content