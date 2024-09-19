Skip to Content
Yuma County schools announce temporary closures

Published 11:35 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several schools in Yuma County announced their campuses will be temporarily closed.

The following schools will be closed:

  • Gadsden Elementary School District #32 - (September 19 and 20)
  • Somerton School District #11 - (September 19 and 20)
  • Harvest Preparatory Academy San Luis Campus - (September 19 and 20; Yuma Campus is not affected)
  • AWC San Luis Campus - (September 19 only)

The following schools will have classes resume as normal:

  • Somerton High school
  • San Luis High School
Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

