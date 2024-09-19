Yuma County schools announce temporary closures
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several schools in Yuma County announced their campuses will be temporarily closed.
The following schools will be closed:
- Gadsden Elementary School District #32 - (September 19 and 20)
- Somerton School District #11 - (September 19 and 20)
- Harvest Preparatory Academy San Luis Campus - (September 19 and 20; Yuma Campus is not affected)
- AWC San Luis Campus - (September 19 only)
The following schools will have classes resume as normal:
- Somerton High school
- San Luis High School