AWC Entrepreneurial College CEO named finalist for Broadband Nation Award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Reetika Dhawan, Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College Chief Executive Officer, has been named a finalist for the 2024 Broadband Nation Award.

In a press release, the award is for outstanding efforts in driving broadband workforce development.

Dhawan, who is also the Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Programs, was nominated by Jim Larson, Arizona Western College (AWC) Director of Manufacturing and Career and Technical Education, who "praised the contribution she has made to the growth of training in the fiber optic community," according to the press release.

"Reetika has been exemplary in the area of enhancing broadband fiber optics training in workforce development. It wasn't hard to list all the ways she has worked to improve the lives of students and support industry simultaneously while consistently demonstrating that AWC is a deserving recipient of credibility on a national scale due to her efforts." Jim Larson, AWC Director of Manufacturing and Career and Technical Education

"Being recognized as a finalist for Outstanding Efforts in Driving Broadband Workforce Development is a testament to our commitment at Arizona Western College to empower communities through education and innovation. The expansion of broadband access is not only about connectivity; it's about creating opportunities, closing gaps, and building a workforce prepared for the digital future. This recognition fuels our passion to continue driving impactful change and fostering growth in underserved regions. I am thankful to Director Larson for being a visionary in the creation of workforce program alongside me." Reetika Dhawan, Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Programs

To learn more about the award, read the press release below.