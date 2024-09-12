Antelope Union High School Welcomes New Superintendent with Bold Plans for the Future

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Antelope Union High School District has a new superintendent, and he's wasting no time making an impact.

Michael Deiana, who recently stepped into the role, brings a proactive approach to improving both academic success and community engagement.

Deiana, with a background in teaching and experience working with the Arizona Department of Corrections, says he’s ready to take on the challenge of turning the district around. He’s been welcomed with open arms by local schools and community leaders who are eager to see the district thrive once again.

"Everybody just kinda wrapped their arms around me and said, 'You're not going to fail. This is just going to be a process, and we're going to get Antelope back on track,'" Deiana shared.

One of those supporters is Antelope Union’s head volleyball coach, Rhona Taylor, who praised Deiana’s dedication to both the school and its students.

"He's supportive of the school, he's supportive of the community, he's getting to know the kids, and he's very good at what he does," Taylor said.

In addition to a focus on student success, the district is making significant financial strides. According to Antelope’s business manager, Aaron Whittle, the district is finally seeing progress after years of financial challenges.

“A couple of years ago, we weren’t doing so great,” Whittle said. “This is the first year in seven years we’re under budget.”

As Deiana settles into his new role, he remains committed to ensuring that every student in the district is prepared for life beyond graduation, whether that’s attending college, enrolling in a trade school, or entering the workforce.

With a clear vision for improvement and strong community support, Antelope Union High School appears poised for a bright future under Deiana’s leadership.