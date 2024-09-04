YUHSD achieves high teacher retention rate for the second time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) has achieved a high teacher retention rate for the second consecutive year.

Despite the statewide teacher shortage, the district maintained an 84% retention rate for certified staff, nearly matching the previous year's rate.

To maintain their staff, the district says it's prioritized compensation and support for its educators.

"Try to give them resources and tools necessary to be successful and we have our teachers take ownership with what they’re doing and have trust in them. And be able to thrive in the environment to help them understand and be excited to come to work." Lucky Arvizo, Principal, Somerton High School

The district also offers professional development and leadership opportunities to support their educators.