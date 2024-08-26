Skip to Content
Yuma Education

Local school cancels classes due to A/C outage, will resume on Tuesday

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:32 PM
Published 6:15 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school canceled classes on Monday due to an A/C outage.

Castle Dome Middle School says it was experiencing issues with its air conditioning system.

The district's technicians responded immediately but determined that repairs would not be completed in time for the student's arrival

The school says repairs are completed and that classes will continue now that conditions are safe.

The school notified parents and kept them updated about the school's return.

The school says it appreciated families' cooperation and understanding during the process.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content