Local school cancels classes due to A/C outage, will resume on Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school canceled classes on Monday due to an A/C outage.

Castle Dome Middle School says it was experiencing issues with its air conditioning system.

The district's technicians responded immediately but determined that repairs would not be completed in time for the student's arrival

The school says repairs are completed and that classes will continue now that conditions are safe.

The school notified parents and kept them updated about the school's return.

The school says it appreciated families' cooperation and understanding during the process.