23 District One students achieve perfect math scores

Yuma School District One
Published 3:03 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One congratulates several students who have achieved perfect math scores on the 2023-2024 state standardized test.

Arizona's Academic Standards Assessment is taken every spring semester for 3rd to 8th grade students.

A total of 23 students achieved the perfect scores, and one student from Desert Mesa Elementary School received more recognition for achieving a perfect score for the second year in a row.

 “Their achievement demonstrates the exceptional academic standards and quality education provided at all District One Schools," said District One Superintendent James Sheldahl.

